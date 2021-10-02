Graduation rates reach record high at FCPS in 2021

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Graduation rates have reached a record high for Fairfax County Public Schools this year.

Data released by the Virginia Department of Education indicates that 94.3% of FCPS students in the class of 2021 graduated on time. This is an increase from the 93% reported in 2020.

The schools’ graduation rate exceeded the statewide on-time graduation rate. Superintendent Scott Brabrand said in a press release that FCPS teachers and students should be proud of the accomplishment during a difficult year due to the pandemic.

“The class of 2021 faced incredible challenges during their senior year, from starting off the year with virtual instruction, to missed time with friends and family. Still, they persevered and reached a new level of success. These results also reflect the commitment of our teachers, school leaders, and support staff to ensure equitable access to resources so that all of our students can achieve the ultimate goal of graduation.” Superintendent Scott S. Brabrand

Fairfax County Public Schools provided a spread of data showing this years’ graduation rates.

Change in Graduation and Dropout Rates, 3-Year Change

On-Time Graduation Rate* Dropout Rate** Student Group 2019 2020 2021 Change 2019 2020 2021 Change All 91.2% 93.0% 94.6% 3.4 7.3% 6.2% 4.7% -2.6 Asian 97.8% 98.3% 98.8% 1.0 1.6% 1.2% 0.8% -0.8 Black 93.2% 95.9% 96.0% 2.8 4.8% 2.8% 2.7% -2.1 Hispanic 74.6% 79.2% 83.7% 9.1 22.6% 19.7% 15.2% -7.4 White 98.1% 98.6% 98.6% 0.5 1.1% 0.9% 0.9% -0.2 Two or More Races 96.4% 97.6% 98.2% 1.8 2.1% 1.9% 1.2% -0.9 Economically Disadvantaged 86.2% 89.9% 93.1% 6.9 11.5% 8.7% 5.8% -5.7 English Learners 67.4% 72.5% 76.6% 9.2 30.2% 26.7% 22.6% -7.6 Students with Disabilities 92.1% 94.8% 94.8% 2.7 6.5% 4.7% 4.4% -2.1 (Courtesy: FCPS)

* Positive change in On-Time Graduation Rate demonstrates progress toward a goal of 100 percent.

FCPS says the class of 2021 reflects the schools’ effort in closing achievement gaps.

“Hispanic, Economically Disadvantaged, and English Learner students, are three groups among which FCPS has historically had the largest gaps. Although FCPS recognizes it still has some way to go to close the gaps completely, all three groups had notable improvements for both on-time graduation and dropout rates,” read the release.