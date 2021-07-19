Governor Ralph Northam visits Barcroft Elementary in Arlington VA, on his summer learning tour

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Governor Ralph Northam made a special visit to Barcroft elementary school to see summer learning and student activities in action.

Northam, along with Congressman Don Beyer, toured Pre-K, 2nd and 3rd grade classes. During the visit, they had the opportunity to speak with teachers and students with a focus on strengthening English learning student’s math and reading skills.

“Really what I learned is that our future is in good hands, and seeing the students here that are so excited to be back in the classroom, and seeing the teachers and staff that are so enthusiastic. I learned some… math skills both at the 4th and 5th-grade level. So you know we’re working on our budget right now so I’m going to take that back to Richmond with me and I’ll think we’ll be in good shape in Virginia,” said Northam.

480 elementary students registered and participating in the online literacy/numeracy program, which is offered to students in grades K-5. According to Northam, there will be guidelines coming out in the next 2-3 days in regards to children’s safety heading back to school due to COVID-19, and children 12 and above are eligible to get the Pfizer vaccine.