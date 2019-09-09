Governor Ralph Northam visits Amazon fulfillment center

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Governor Ralph Northam and local elected officials visited the Amazon fulfillment center in Clearbrook for a VIP tour.

The center has 1,500 full-time employees that pack and ship large customer orders every day. The facility is one million square feet and holds millions of products.

Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $34 billion in the state of Virginia and more than $11 billion has been added to Virginia’s GDP.

“Ask the average person on the street “What’s most important to you?” It’s a job. It’s a job that individuals can support themselves and their families with and amazon has done such a good job to promote jobs in Virginia and promote our economy,” said Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.

Across the state, Amazon has grown it’s workforce to more than 10,000 full-time employees.