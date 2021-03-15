Governor Ralph Northam, First Lady are vaccinated against COVID-19

Northam and the First Lady, Pamela, got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Richmond.

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — About 53,000 Virginians are being vaccinated against COVID-19 every day. On Monday, it was Governor Ralph Northam’s turn.

Northam and the First Lady, Pamela, got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Richmond. Northam says over 2.7 million Virginians have had their first doses and nearly 2 million are completely immunized. Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose.

The governor thanked the National Guard, which is working with the Department of Health and the Department of Emergency Management to inoculate 1,250 people daily. On Monday, the Commonwealth received 400,000 doses.

Governor Northam says Virginia has a positivity rate of 5.4 percent; an encouraging figure after the state once faced a 20 percent positivity rate.

While he encourages Virginians to register for a vaccine through the state’s website, Vaccinate Virginia, on Monday he reminded the public to continue to follow CDC guidelines. “We still have several months where we have to remain vigilant. We want everyone to continue to wear their mask, social distance, keep your hands clean and finally, we can get this pandemic in the rearview mirror,” Northam said.