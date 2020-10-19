Governor Northam unveils two new zero emission buses to Alexandria’s fleet

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Governor Ralph Northam made a special visit to Alexandria to unveil the newest additions in the city.

The Alexandria Transit Company (DASH) and Northern Virginia’s Transportation Authority are welcoming the first-ever 100% zero-emission buses. Officials said with the support of Northam helping to build an environmentally sustainable Commonwealth, these electric buses will improve community health and reduce pollution.

“If we’re going to keep our economy strong and especially keep our environment clean we need to all move towards renewable energy. This is a win, win situation for our environment and our economy,” said Northam.

In addition to cutting down noise pollution, passengers can expect smoother rides and the maintenance costs for electric motors is much lower because they have far fewer moving parts than conventional motors.

According to DASH officials, the transportation industry accounts for more than 25% of Greenhouse Gases (GHG) emissions in the US alone.