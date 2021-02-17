Governor Northam talks COVID-19 vaccines in Virginia

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) -- After spending more than seven years searching, the Nelson County Sheriff's Office, the FBI's Richmond Division, and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office announced on Wednesday they located and recovered the remains of a missing Nelson County teen, Alexis Tiara Murphy.

The sheriff's office says 17-year-old Murphy went missing on Aug. 3, 2013, after visiting a gas station in Lovingston.