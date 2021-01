ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) -- Arlington THRIVE, an organization that provides emergency relief to individuals and families in danger of eviction, will soon receive a hefty donation from the Arlington Rotary Club.

From now until February 28, an anonymous donor will match contributions of up to $10,000, dollar-for-dollar. Arlington THRIVE’s Executive Director Andrew Schneider says the coronavirus pandemic has affected individuals and families who were teetering on the edge between having a home and being homeless. The donation will help Arlington THRIVE meet the increased demand.