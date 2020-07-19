Governor Northam signs in-state tuition equity bill

"We're going to make it easier for our young people to succeed, not make it harder"

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– Governor Ralph Northam held a ceremonial bill signing of a new law that creates significant change for immigrant students.

The new law allows undocumented immigrant students to pay in-state tuition for college. Northam said those students have to meet certain residency requirements, but their immigration status will not matter. For years immigrant students have fought for the equal treatment at colleges and universities.

Jennifer Boysko, Virginia State Senator said,

“We’re going to make it easier for our young people to succeed, not make it harder. We’re committed in making sure that everyone has a fair shot at the American dream to break down barriers that have prevented it. We’re a step closer as we continue to even the playing field for everyone.”

Virginia is the first state in the south to implement the law, joining 20 other states.