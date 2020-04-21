Governor Northam says testing is key to opening-up businesses in Virginia

Virginia Governor Northam held his weekly presser announcing for the first time a decline in COVID-19 cases and says that following the CDC's guidelines is working.

CHANTILLY, Va (WDVM)– During Governor Northam’s weekly presser the governor announced a decline of COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth.

Northam announced in a previous presser that he signed Executive order 57 allowing licensed nurses and medical personnel from other states to work in health care facilities in Virginia.

As of Monday, April 20, 2020, there are 453 new COVID-19 cases throughout the state a rate that is down 149 cases since reported Friday. According to the Virginia health department, the number of COVID-19 cases has dropped for the third consecutive day. During the presser, Governor Northam announced the department of health will expand case data shared with the public.

“On a daily basis, the Virginia Health Department will share numbers of cases, hospitalizations, and fatalities by localities. It will also share the number of cases hospitalizations and fatalities at the health district level with demographics information such as age and/or race,” said Governor Northam.

This is the first time there has been a report of a decline since the virus arrived in Virginia. Governor Northam says that ensuring the public gets this information is a crucial part of the Virginia Department of Health’s job.