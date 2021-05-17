Governor Northam removes indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated individuals

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — It’s been a few days since the state of Virginia has removed its universal indoor mask mandate.

Activities you once did pre-pandemic, can now be resumed under CDC guidelines, and masks are no longer needed for full vaccinated individuals.

Governor Ralph Northam said, “It’s very simple. It’s either a shot or a mask, it’s up to you.”

Per CDC guidelines and Governor Northam you can now take your mask off in most places two weeks after getting your final vaccine, but some say it’s too soon.

Dawn Gelormino, Resident said, “It’s too premature. I just think that people were very careless and I think we’ll go back to a bigger mess then we started with if we’re just not careful.”

Virginians will still have to mask up sometimes, such as when riding public transportation and in healthcare settings. Some businesses may or may not require all customers and staff to wear them like Loud’n Roasted coffee shop in Chantilly.

Sherif Marzouk, Loud’n Roasted Owner said, “When you come here it’s a personal choice, you choose to wear a mask or go to go massless it’s a personal choice.”

Individual businesses can require proof of immunization for entry, but for Marzouk he doesn’t want to impose on anyone.

“We learned to live in a new normal then I think it should feel natural and that’s where we ultimately want to be,” said Marzouk.



“I am actually on my first dose of the Moderna vaccination and I will get my second in the next couple of weeks but I just choose to still stay cautious and wear my mask and have my family do as well,” said Gelormino.

Northam is still requiring masks in public schools since students under 12 are still not eligible for the vaccine. The CDC will continue to update recommendations for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.