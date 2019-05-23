Governor Northam recognizes Virginia Agriculture Week with visit to Winchester

At the beginning of the week, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam issued a proclamation designating the week as agriculture week, kicking off a week-long tour of industry sites across the Commonwealth.

On Thursday morning, the Governor joined researchers at the Agriculture Research and Extension Center (AREC) in Winchester, Virginia to discuss the future of the industry.

“I know I don’t need to remind you all this morning but agriculture is our number one industry in Virginia, and we want to make sure we keep it that way,” Northam said to a collection of local producers and researchers.

Northam toured the research facility, meeting with scientists and discussing their work, ranging on topics from hydroponics to the damage caused by invasive species like the Marmorated Stink Bug and the Spotted Lanternfly.

“We span very applied research, variety testing, how we train trees and grape vines, it’s all very applied. But then we have also some very basic research going on as well to try to solve problems that confront the industry,” said Tony Wolf, the Director of AREC. “We are supporting a section or a component of agriculture here in the state that we’re very integral to the tree fruit and the wine industries in particular. And that we are having an impact on those industries here

Wolf hopes the Governor better understands how critical research is in supporting the Commonwealth’s largest industry.

“For us it’s Agriculture Week every week,” said Tony Wolf, the Director of the AREC. But, he added, “We really appreciate him taking the time and putting us into the schedule because it does highlight what we’re doing and when you have somebody on the executive office level come and do that, and not just present an award, and he did the proclamation, but that’s really meaningful to us to have his presence here.”