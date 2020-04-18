Governor Northam provides updates on Virginia’s response to COVID-19

CHANTILLY, Va (WDVM)– On Friday Governor Ralph Northam held a live press conference to provide updates to Virginia’s response to COVID-19.

“I want to remind Virginians that just because we have seen the number of cases go up that doesn’t mean that social distancing is not working because it is,” said Governor Northam.

Governor Ralph Northam provided updates on medical staffing, testing, nursing homes, and jail populations. During the conference, he announced the first shipment of personal protective equipment, or PPE, has arrived in Virginia.

“This includes more than 24,000 n-95 masks as well as gloves and gowns we expect more shipments in the next coming weeks,” said Governor Northam.

Governor Northam has signed executive order 57 easing license restrictions on nurses and doctors from different states to provide medical aid to hospitals and long term care facilities in Virginia.

“This order will allow us to expand our workforce so that more trained medical professionals can step in and help meet the needs,” said Governor Northam.

Northam also discussed his efforts in releasing low-level offenders and decreasing the jail population. According to Northam Virginia has seen a 17% decrease in jail populations and a 67% decrease in misdemeanor charges.

Northam says science data and testing will determine when Virginia’s executive order will be lifted.