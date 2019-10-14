Governor Northam issues statewide drought watch advisory

Breaking News
PURCELLVILLE, Va. (WDVM) — A statewide drought watch advisory has been issued as drought conditions worsen in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Governor Ralph Northam issued a statewide drought watch advisory encouraging all citizens to begin preparation for potential drought. Earlier this month, Governor Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for all 55 West Virginia counties.

According to WDVM meteorologist Scott Sumner, what we’re experiencing is an agricultural drought which comes from a lack of soil moisture.

“Areas from Hagerstown, to Leesburg over to DC and more so the Baltimore area to be more specific are anywhere from 2 to as much as 5.5 inches below where they would normally be for this year since January 1,” Sumner said.

The next stage after a drought watch is a drought warning, which indicates that a significant drought event is about to happen.

