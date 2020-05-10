Governor Northam is open to releasing the names of nursing homes with outbreaks

We need public disclosure of which facilities have COVID-19 cases

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– Governor Ralph Northam announced last week that he is open to disclosing the names of long-term care facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks.

According to senior advocates including AARP, the pressure to release the names of nursing homes with outbreaks and deaths has been at an all-time high. Northam and State Health officials said Virginia Code prevents them from naming facilities with outbreaks, however, Delegate Mark Sickles is working on a bill to change that.

“We need public disclosure of which facilities have COVID-19 cases, ” said Elaine Ryan, AARP Vice President of State Advocacy. “That needs to be made public to all on a regular basis.”

Northam said with any bill there is a process but he does support transparency.