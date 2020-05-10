Governor Northam is open to releasing the names of nursing homes with outbreaks

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– Governor Ralph Northam announced last week that he is open to disclosing the names of long-term care facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks.

According to senior advocates including AARP, the pressure to release the names of nursing homes with outbreaks and deaths has been at an all-time high. Northam and State Health officials said Virginia Code prevents them from naming facilities with outbreaks, however, Delegate Mark Sickles is working on a bill to change that.

“We need public disclosure of which facilities have COVID-19 cases, ” said Elaine Ryan, AARP Vice President of State Advocacy. “That needs to be made public to all on a regular basis.”

Northam said with any bill there is a process but he does support transparency.

