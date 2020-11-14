Governor Northam implements new COVID restrictions

RICHMOND (WDVM) — On Friday, Governor Northam announced new statewide measures to slow the spread of the Coronavirus. Since cases are rising quickly in other states, Northam said he does not intend to wait until the cases begin to significantly rise in Virginia, he wants to act quickly to prevent the health crisis from getting worse.

“Our statewide percent positivity is going up. We’re seeing more and more people hospitalized with this virus and more people are dying. This is putting a strain on our medical facilities and frontline workers, and it’s raising the danger level for every Virginian,” said Northam.

Northam has limited social gatherings to a maximum of 25 people, down from the current cap of 250 people. In addition, he has expanded the mask mandate to now include all Virginians ages five and older when it was previously ages 10 and older. Northam has also set an alcohol curfew, making the sale and consumption of alcohol prohibited after 10 p.m.

May was considered a peak for COVID-19 cases in Virginia, averaging 1,200 cases per day. Now cases are rising to an average of 1,500 cases per day.

The new measures will take effect after midnight on Sunday.