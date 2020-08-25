Governor Northam honors the death of John Hager, Virginia’s 37th lieutenant governor

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — John Hager, Virginia’s 37th governor, and tobacco executive, died yesterday at 83 years old.

Governor Northam announced his death, along with an order to fly all Commonwealth flags at half-staff in memory of Hager.

Governor Northam reminisced on his time spent with Hager, honoring him in a statement:

“I first met John after running for public office, and he helped me learn the job of being Lieutenant Governor. Anyone who worked in Virginia politics quickly learned that John was everywhere, and no one outworked him. He earned a victory and knew defeat, and he kept going. John held fast to his principles, and he knew when to reach across the aisle to compromise. Our country misses his example.”

Flags have been lowered at all local, state, and federal buildings until September 2.