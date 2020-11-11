Governor Northam holds COVID-19 taskforce

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — On Tuesday, Governor Northam held a taskforce to update the Commonwealth on the current state of the Coronavirus pandemic in Virginia. His takeaway message was for Virginia residents to continue to be vigilant as we wait for a vaccine.

He expressed concern for rising cases in Virginia, pointing to Southwest Virginia, a region that has struggled with COVID-19 due to the lack of treatment centers.

He announced Virginia has contracts with three labs to participate in a “one lab’ network, which will roll out 7,000 new tests per day by the end of the year. He also announced Virginia is distributing 200,000 antigen tests to nursing homes.

“We are one state, one Commonwealth, and no region is on an island. We all need to step up our vigilance and our precautions,” said Governor Northam.

Coming after Monday’s announcement from Phizer about a potential 90% effective vaccine, Governor Northam told Virginians there is a plan in place for distributing vaccines equitably when they eventually become available.

Governor Northam informed Virginians that the state is currently distributing hundreds of thousands of tests to Virginia hospitals, colleges and universities, and local health departments this week.

He reminded Virginians to continue to wear masks both indoors and outdoors, and also to remember to wash their hands frequently in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.