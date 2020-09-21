Governor Northam expands Rebuild Va guidelines to help more businesses and non-profits impacted by COVID-19

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Governor Northam announced the expansion of Rebuild Virginia to help small businesses and non-profits impacted by COVID-19.

The economic recovery fund, known as Rebuild Virginia, which was launched in August, is expanding its eligibility criteria to allow more small businesses to apply. According to Northam, businesses that are eligible to apply for Rebuild VA grants are small hotels, bed and breakfast lodging facilities, and film companies supporting production in the Commonwealth.

Businesses that received funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and supply chain partners of businesses whose normal operations were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are now eligible to receive grants of up to $10,000. Businesses that have received federal funds must certify that they will only use the Rebuild VA grant for recurring expenses and that the grant will not be used to cover the same expenses as the other CARES Act funds.

Ralph Northam, Governor of Virginia said, “When we initially launched Rebuild VA, we focused on reaching the small businesses and nonprofit organizations most in need. I am deeply grateful for the work of our state agencies to swiftly adjust the parameters of this program so we can assist more Virginia businesses.”

Rebuild VA funding may be utilized for the following eligible expenses: