Virginia Governor Northam says schools are “the safest place for kids to be”

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — Governor Northam announces that the COVID-19 cases in Virginia are decreasing and the number of vaccines administered is increasing.

18% of the overall Virginia population has received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Although, more than 9,000 Virginians died in the last year due to the virus.

“The vaccine is a light at the end of the tunnel that just keeps getting brighter.”

Northam reminds Virginians that it is important to answer your phone, because it may be coming from the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia teachers are continuing to be prioritized when it comes to vaccines in order to ensure safe in-person learning for students. 2/3 of school staff have received at least one vaccine dose and nearly 40% fully vaccinated, Northam says. All school divisions in the state have submitted plans for in-person learning and some have even started.

Northam reports a decline in student mental health and an increase in behavioral issues. Students getting back in the classroom is a priority to change these numbers.