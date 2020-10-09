Governor Northam directs over $200 million in CARES Act funding to Virginia’s K-12 schools

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Governor Ralph Northam is directing more than $220 million in CARES Act funding to Virginia’s K-12 schools.

All 132 school districts will receive at least $100,000 for COVID-19 preparedness and response measures for the 2020-2021 school year. Officials said this includes testing supplies, personal protective equipment, sanitization, and technology for distance learning.

“Students, teachers, principals, and parents are going to great lengths to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic amid a new school year, and we must do everything we can to support them,” said Northam.

According to officials, Northam was one of the first governors in the country to close schools for in-person instruction when COVID-19 began to spread quickly during the 2020 spring semester. Virginia school divisions have been working overtime to adapt during the fall semester, and many continue to face challenges associated with maintaining public health protocols and increased technology needs.