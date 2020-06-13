Governor Northam directs $3 million to school nutrition programs

This is an important investment in child nutrition programs

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– Friday Governor Northam announced that he will direct $3 million of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief fund to help school nutrition programs.

The $3 million will cover unfunded costs for the continuation of school based meals programs while schools remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Northam this also included hazard pay for nutrition staff. Over the last few months nutrition programs have been a huge help to families across the Commonwealth.

Sarah Steely, Associate Director of No Kid Hungry said

“This is an important investment in child nutrition programs. Since the Coronavirus shut down schools across Virginia, many divisions have gone above and beyond to serve meals to children and have exhausted their school nutrition budgets.