Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a COVID-19 briefing at the Capitol in Richmond, Va, Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Virginia Governor Northam has issued a state of emergency in the state along with a 6 pm to 6 am curfew in Alexandria and Arington.

At the request of @AlexandriaVAGov and @ArlingtonVA, I am declaring a 6PM to 6AM curfew in these jurisdictions, with limited exceptions.



I am also issuing a State of Emergency in Virginia, so we can continue to respond. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 6, 2021

This all comes after pro-Trump protestors stormed the Capitol, Wednesday afternoon.