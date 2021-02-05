Governor Northam calls for all Virginia schools to offer in-person learning by March 15

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a COVID-19 briefing at the Capitol in Richmond, Va, Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — During a Friday press conference, Governor Northam shared his reopening plans for Virginia, which include all schools providing an in-person learning option by March 15.

“It’s time to find a path forward to in-person learning. Children learn better in classrooms and that’s where they need to be.”

Northam stated that summer schools will not be mandatory for students but all schools should be offering a summer learning option.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

