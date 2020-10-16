Governor Northam authorizes hazard pay for home health workers

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Governor Northam announced he will be authorizing hazard pay for home health workers.

$73 million in CARES Act funding will provide hazard pay to home health personal care attendants who served high-risk populations during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Northam said the hazard payment is a way he can acknowledge that they put themselves in harm’s way to help others.

Officials said a one-time, pre-tax payment of $1,500 will be available to an estimated 43,500 home health care workers who provide personal care and who served Medicaid members between March 12 and June 30, 2020.

According to David Broder, President of Service Employees International Union Virginia 512, home health care workers have been on the front lines of the pandemic, working every day to keep our community safe, which represents personal care attendants. Home care workers, primarily Black and brown women, are instrumental in helping older adults and people with disabilities lead healthy and active lives, safe at home, and in the community.

Officials say this hazard pay recognizes their essential work and this is an important investment that will support families and keep overall costs down for healthcare systems.