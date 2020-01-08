Governor Northam announces VA agenda for 2020 General Assembly

Virginia's agenda for the 2020 General Assembly focuses on the progression of issues a majority of Virginians' support, according to Northam.

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Governor Ralph Northam held a press conference Tuesday announcing Virginia’s agenda for the 2020 General Assembly.

Equal rights for women, making election day a state holiday, and raising the minimum wage are just a few of the legislative items on the agenda. The hot button political issue of gun control was also discussed.

As Virginia moves toward becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary state, Northam announced plans to strengthen gun control but says the new laws won’t take away Virginians’ Second Amendment Rights.

He hopes to implement gun laws such as universal background checks, the one gun a month policy and the red flag law which temporarily removes firearms from those who are judged to be a danger by law enforcement and judges.