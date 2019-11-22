Governor Northam announces the creation of jobs in Fairfax County

Fairfax County Economic Development Authority worked with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to secure this project for Virginia

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– Governor Northam recently announced that Israel Aerospace Industries are expanding its North American headquarters, creating jobs in Fairfax County.

Victor Hoskins, President and CEO of FCEDA said IAI is a “Aerospace manufacturer, they have 15,000 employees around the world, with a couple hundred in this region and they have been a partner to a lot of U.S Aerospace companies, so this is really a perfect combination.”

According to IAI officials, Fairfax is at the center of the Aerospace and Defense Market in the U.S.

The jobs that will be fulfilled are primarily jobs in technology these are high income obviously highly qualified jobs. We have incredible institutions of higher learning here, Virginia Tech, George Mason and others. They really conserve as feeders for the young talent they’re looking for.”

Fairfax County Economic Development Authority worked with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to secure this project for Virginia.

Cathy Riley, Vice President of business investment said, “our relationship was strong with the company and that’s what we specialize in is really getting to understand a company and why they make decisions so that we could see through some of the setbacks and keep moving forward, and they picked us anyway which is for the best reasons ever. We’re pleased.”

IAI continues its legacy in providing advanced technology solutions to the goverment and now, the Fairfax community.