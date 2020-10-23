Governor Northam announces over $60 million to increase child care access

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Governor Ralph Northam along with First Lady Northam announced over $60 million in funding to increase child care access.

$65.8 million will go to new funding to increase access to child care and support child care providers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This program will provide flexible financial assistance to child care providers to help offset operating costs and expenses while meeting health and safety guidelines.

Northam said, “Early childhood educators have been on the front lines since COVID-19 pandemic started, going above and beyond to keep their doors open, ensure children are safe, and fill in the gaps with remote learning. This funding will help them continue to support working families.”

According to officials, this new investment is supported by $58.3 million in Coronavirus Relief Fund dollars as well as a reallocation of $7.5 million in Child Care and Development Block Grant (CCDBG) funding through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The distribution of these funds will be announced by the Virginia Department of Social Services in the coming weeks. A comprehensive guide to COVID-19 child care resources in Virginia is available here. Officials said parents who are in need of child care services should visit Child Care Aware at VAchildcare.org or call 1-866-KIDS-TLC for an up-to-date list of child care options in their area.