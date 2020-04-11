Governor Northam announces new plans in Virginia’s response to COVID-19

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHANTILLY, Va (WDVM)– Virginia Governor Ralph Northam held a press conference Friday discussing key updates on Virginia’s response to COVID-19.

During the governor’s press conference he announced plans to implement a nursing home task force, asking the public for volunteers. The governor also announced a proposal that will allow the release of inmates with less than 1 year left in their sentencing.

“Between now and then DOC will do the work of planning on how these individuals will safely be released. Re-entry planning typically happens within the course of months, we’re asking our doc to do that in a matter of weeks,” said Governor Northam.

The proposal is set to last for the remainder of Governor Northam’s executive orders which is currently set until June 10th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories