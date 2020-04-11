Governor Northam announces new plans in Virginia’s response to COVID-19

CHANTILLY, Va (WDVM)– Virginia Governor Ralph Northam held a press conference Friday discussing key updates on Virginia’s response to COVID-19.

During the governor’s press conference he announced plans to implement a nursing home task force, asking the public for volunteers. The governor also announced a proposal that will allow the release of inmates with less than 1 year left in their sentencing.

“Between now and then DOC will do the work of planning on how these individuals will safely be released. Re-entry planning typically happens within the course of months, we’re asking our doc to do that in a matter of weeks,” said Governor Northam.

The proposal is set to last for the remainder of Governor Northam’s executive orders which is currently set until June 10th.