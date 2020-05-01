Governor Northam announces new initiatives for student loan forgiveness

CHANTILLY, Va (WDVM)– Governor Northam announces a new initiative in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) act that will expand protections for students with federal loans. The new initiative will provide relief for all student loan federal borrowers.

After millions of borrowers were left out of the cares act the new initiative will provide payment relief for over 200,000 Virginians with student loans and will include the suspension of monthly payments, interest, and collections.

“Borrowers did not have a choice in whether their Federal Family Education Loans (FFEL) was held by the federal government or by the commercial lender, and yet 65 percent of all FFEL loans are not eligible for the cares act relief,” said the Secretary of Education Atif Qarni.

Relief options include:

Providing a minimum of 90 days of forbearance

Waiving late payment fees

Ensuring that no borrower is subject to negative credit reporting

Ceasing debt collection lawsuits for 90 days

Working with the borrower to enroll them in other borrower assistance programs, such as income-based repayment

The solutions offered will impact the terms and conditions of loans. Borrowers are encouraged to carefully consider the options the short term relief plan will provide.

Other states in the initiative include California, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Vermont, and Washington.