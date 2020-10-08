Governor Northam announces more CARES funding for landlords

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Wednesday Governor Northam announced he is directing $12 million in additional CARES Act funding to Virginia’s Rent and Mortgage Relief Program (RMRP).

RRMP assists landlords with rent and mortgage payments, to avoid eviction and foreclosure during the pandemic. It was originally launched in June with $50 million in CARES funding to help renters and homeowners stay in their homes.

Governor Northam said the program was created because he knows people need help to keep their homes due to job and income losses.

“A global pandemic is the worst time for Virginia families to face losing their homes, and we know that safe and stable housing is critical to helping people stay healthy as we continue to combat this virus,” said Governor Northam said.

The Governor encourages Virginians to act quickly and work with their landlord to understand their rights to seek rent relief and mortgage assistance if needed.