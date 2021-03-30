Governor Northam announces improvement initiative for VA rail

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia railroads are about to get a major upgrade, that’s after Governor Ralph Northam announced agreements between Amtrak, CSX, and Virginia Railway Express that puts 3.7 billion dollars toward improving rail in Virginia.

Some of the changes expected to come from the agreements are the construction of a 1.9 billion dollar bridge over the Potomac river for passenger transportation, a sixty percent increase in VRE commuter service, and double VA Amtrak trains to have nearly hourly service.

The U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg also spoke about the American Rescue Plan which provides more than 43.2 billion dollars to support transportation in the U.S. during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories