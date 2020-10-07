Governor Northam announces expansion of workforce job programs

RICHMOND, Va.(WDVM) — Governor Ralph Northam announced the expansion of jobs programs to help get Virginians back to work.

The Commonwealth will invest $1.7 million over the next two years to expand the innovative “Network2work” program. Officials said the program was established by Piedmont Virginia Community College that connects job seekers with local job networks and support services through the program. Workforce programs will be in the Shenandoah Valley, Hampton Roads, and Greater Richmond regions.

“People across our Commonwealth are facing unprecedented and far-reaching impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and challenging times like these call for innovative solutions,” said Northam.

According to officials, the program works with employers to post jobs with family-sustaining wages through an app based database. Network2Work then reaches out to community-based connectors, who are well-respected individuals at the center of social networks in their neighborhoods, local organizations, schools, places of worship, and immigrant communities. Connectors help identify and refer job seekers who are a good match for the available opportunities. The program’s staff then help the job seeker chart a pathway to securing the job by tapping into work skills, life management, or health resources and additional wraparound supports through a network of nonprofit organizations and local human services agencies.