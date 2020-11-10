Governor Northam allocates relief funds to private institutions

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — On Monday, Governor Northam announced a new allocation of CARES funding for education — this time for private colleges and universities.

Virginia’s private universities will receive $22 million to go toward personal protective equipment, sanitization, cleaning, and testing for students, staff and faculty.

Governor Northam acknowledges that private institutions, like public institutions, are struggling financially due to the global pandemic and need help paying for COVID-19 expenses.

In a statement, Governor Northam said, “My administration is proud to support these institutions as they continue to provide a world-class education while protecting the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and communities.”