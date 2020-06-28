Governor Northam advances LGBTQ rights in the Commonwealth

"No longer will LGBTQ Virginians have to fear being fired, evicted, or denied service in public places because of who they are"

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– As the month of June reflects pride month, Virginians are celebrating the progress in advancing LGBTQ rights.

Five years ago the Supreme Court ruled in favor of marriage equality, marking a memorable and historic moment for LGBTQ families nationwide. As congress continues to fight equality in Congress, Governor Ralph Northam said to enhance this advancement he signed the Virginia Values Act.

Governor Northam said,

“This makes discrimination against LGBTQ people illegal in our Commonwealth. No longer will LGBTQ Virginians have to fear being fired, evicted, or denied service in public places because of who they are.”

Northam said Virginia is the first state in the south to enact this legislation.