Governor candidate Terry McAullife works to strengthen VA businesses

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia Gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe is highlighting his plans to support businesses.

McAullife said he plans to create hundreds of thousands of well-paying jobs. His plan is to raise the minimum wage to $15 dollars an hour by 2024 and make sure all Virginians have access to paid sick, family, and medical leave. One business owner said she’s ready to see change.

“I would like to see everyone be able to live a life where they’re not living paycheck to paycheck. It’s really not logical to think that you won’t live paycheck to paycheck, but living and being able to put some in your savings, have everyday life needs and treat yourself. That’s what I think everyone should have the opportunity to do,” said Jakala Hamiel, a business owner.

Hamiel says traveling to and from her nail shop weekly costs her $55 to fill her tank. When it comes to McAullife’s plans she said, she hopes he executes.

McAullife said he also wants to create a more inclusive environment that does discriminate against women, people of color, and the LGBTQ community.