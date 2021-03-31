Gov. Ralph Northam signs Voting Rights Act of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — On Wednesday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam signed legislation to further protect Virginians under the federal Voting Rights Act.

The federal act was originally enacted in 1965 to protect the rights of minority voters at the polls. It was later revisited by the Supreme Court in 2013 with a ruling that section 4(b) of the act was unconstitutional. Section 4(b) required jurisdictions with a history of voter discrimination to obtain federal preclearance before changing voting laws.

Virginia State Sen. Jennifer McClellan’s bill set out to stem the tide of voter discrimination. She said it’s something she’s always been focused on.

“As someone whose great grandfather had to take a literacy and find three white people to vouch for him to be able to register to vote, my own father and mother had to pay poll taxes, and so when the federal Voting Rights Act was gutted, and still hasn’t been reauthorized, there was a number of us who started looking for ways to protect the voting rights here,” said McClellan.

The new legislation makes sure any changes made by localities to their voting procedures are always reviewed, strengthens voter intimidation laws and provides more protection for minorities with language barriers.

Virginia is now the first state in the south to pass its own version of the Voting Rights Act.