Gov. Ralph Northam expanding first responder’s COVID-19 workers’ compensation

Governor Northam to ceremonially sign legislation expanding workers` compensation for first responders at Fairfax County Fire Department Bailey`s Crossroads, Station 10

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — Governor Ralph Northam is expanding first responders’ workers’ compensation after signing legislation this Thursday afternoon.

Gov. Northam held a press conference at the Fairfax County Fire Department on Bailey’s Crossroads to ceremonially sign legislation expanding workers’ compensation for first responders.

With this new law, first responders sick with COVID-19 will now be eligible for workers’ compensation. Prior to the law, the Virginia code covered only “ordinary diseases” for worker’s compensation, not including COVID.

“Today we recognize the firefights, ems, our law enforcement, our correction officers,” said Northam. “These men and women literally risked their lives every day to do their job and also risk the lives of their families.”

This new law will help frontline workers at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic.