Gov. Northam:70% of adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — In early May, President Joe Biden set a goal to get 70% of American adults vaccinated with at least one dose by the 4th of July. According to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, Virginia is the 16th state to have 70% of adults with at least one shot, and 60% of adults are fully vaccinated.

“We have not only met that goal, we have beaten it,” Northam said Monday morning at Hope Pharmacy, a small, minority and woman-owned pharmacy in Richmond.

The vaccination rollout started six months ago in the Commonwealth, and the data shows that it’s working.

“Our case numbers are the lowest they’ve been since the early days of the pandemic, so are our hospitalizations and our deaths. Our percent positivity has dramatically dropped to 1.5%,” stated Northam.

Northam’s encourages the remaining 30% of Virginians who are unvaccinated to get their shot to protect themselves and others, “It requires all of us to do our part, just live we’ve done throughout the pandemic.”

The state of emergency Northam declared in March of 2020 is set to expire at the end of this month.

As for the surrounding states, the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows 73% Maryland adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and a little over 71% of D.C. residents have received at least one dose.