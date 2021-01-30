Gov. Northam visits Prince William County Schools’ mass vaccination clinic

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Over 2,000 Prince William County Schools’ teachers and staff lined up Unity Reed High School to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations.

The doses were provided by Novant Health UVA Health System. Governor Ralph Northam also made an appearance, speaking with staff and teachers receiving the vaccine.

“I’ve had the opportunity to talk to a number of teachers here today, they want our children to be back, it’s been a very tough year for children and their families,” said Northam.

The governor is on a campaign to make sure schools reopen soon, and safely. He says a centralized appointment system is in the works to schedule shots within the coming days.

Right now, appointments are being scheduled through localized health systems. Now that so many people are eligible to be vaccinated, Northam says the health department needs a simpler platform.

“The eligibility was expanded early on, and so a lot more numbers than we had thought initially, moving from 1-A to 1-B.”

Northam is not requiring teachers to get vaccinated, but the former pediatric neurologist is encouraging it. The goal is to vaccinate 50,000 teachers each day, if the state can get that many.

The vaccination clinic comes after INOVA had to cancel their first dose appointments, citing low inventory.