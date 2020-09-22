Gov. Northam visits George Mason University COVID-19 testing site

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia Governor Northam tours a socially distanced classroom at George Mason University in Fairfax and discusses higher education savings.
Northam announces a new debt restructuring project that is estimated to save institutions $300 million in the next two years.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
