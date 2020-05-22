New tool helps self-assess symptoms, Gov. Northam announces

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam gave an update on testing in Virginia at 2 p.m. on Friday.

He said there will be more information regarding delayed Phase One openings for parts of Virginia, including northern Virginia.

There’s now a new tool available that helps people assess their symptoms on their own before reaching out to a health care provider, Northam said Friday.

He added that over 4,000 tests were conducted this week during community testing events in Leesburg, Manassas and Woodbridge.

Regarding unemployment claims, Northam said they are adding a new call center with an additional 315 employees to help manage these claims.

At his last briefing, Northam discussed the different ways Virginians can get tested for COVID-19 and the how state was expanding its testing events.

“There are a few different ways that one can get tested,” Northam said. “One is to go to your provider or your local clinic. Another is the community testing events that the department of health is organizing in targeted locations around the commonwealth. While people who have symptoms are a priority, everyone is welcome at testing events as long as tests are available.”

He also said there was no specific date for when Phase Two of reopening Virginia would begin, but it would be no sooner than two weeks after the start of Phase One.

The governor also recently announced he would allow public beaches in Virginia Beach to reopen with restrictions in time for Memorial Day weekend.

