Gov. Northam updates Virginia on COVID-19: April 17

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Governor Northam is giving an update to coronavirus response efforts at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 17. Watch his update live here.

A temporary stay-at-home order is in effect for Virginians until June 10, 2020. According to the governor’s executive order, which means people should only leave their homes for essential travel, including:

Getting food, groceries and other essential items such as medicine

Seeking medical attention, essential social and government services, emergency services, assistance from law enforcement

Taking care of other people or animals

Traveling required by court order or to facilitate child custody, visitation,

or child care

Outdoor exercise (while maintaining 6 foot distance from others)

Traveling to and from place of employment

Volunteering with charitable organizations

Leaving one’s residence due to a reasonable fear for health or safety, at the

direction of law enforcement, or at the direction of another government agency

Jobs in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — More than 100,000 Virginians have filed unemployment claims in the past week, new data released bu the U.S. Department of Labor shows. It’s a significant drop from the nearly 150,000 from a week before but still a massive number compared to filings before the coronavirus outbreak. Overall there have been more than 415,000 claims filed in the last month, which is about 9% of the state’s workforce. The new figures come amid growing unhappiness from Republican lawmakers and others with Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam’s plans to keep non-essential businesses closed through May 8. Report by ALAN SUDERMAN and SARAH RANKIN, Associated Press.

Extended school closure in Virginia

(WDVM) — Northam closed Virginia’s public and private K-12 schools for the remainder of the academic school year on March 23. Because of the extended closure, the governor announced the “Virtual Virginia” resource for distance learning. It offers free resources for educators, as well as parents and students to succeed while out of schools. Northam said the resources are available offline as well.

Yesterday, Fairfax County Public Schools said they had to cancel their first week of online learning because of technical issues related to Blackboard, a website which facilitates online learning, allowing students to submit assignments, view lectures and participate in online discussion boards with their classmates.

Northam said the Virginia Department of Education will submit a waiver to the federal government to lift end-of-year testing requirements and is exploring options to waive state mandated tests.

Coronavirus case data via the Virginia Department of Health

Numbers as of 10 a.m. on April 17, 2020