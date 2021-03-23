Gov. Northam to update Virginians on COVID-19 response, vaccination efforts

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce loosened coronavirus restrictions for April in this afternoon’s news briefing .

Northam has previously suggested that, if trends continued moving in the right direction, he would consider increasing the cap on outdoor social gatherings and removing the 1,000-spectator maximum for outdoor entertainment venues, leaving just the 30 percent occupancy limit.

Virginia’s 7-day average number of daily new cases is 1,443. Since January, new cases in the commonwealth have experienced a downward trend. It is unclear if the current trends meet what Gov. Northam is looking for to ease restrictions.

Credit: Virginia Department of Health

Virginia’s vaccine czar Dr. Danny Avula told 8News Monday that the state is expected to have enough vaccines for every adult before President Joe Biden’s goal.

“I think that we will be able to easily meet the president’s goal of getting to the general population by May 1,” Dr. Avula said. “I think that we will probably be there about a week ahead of that schedule.”

8News will carry Gov. Northam’s news briefing online at 2 p.m.