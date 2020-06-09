Reopening schools in Virginia: Phased guidance outlined by Northam

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Governor Ralph Northam presented a reopening plan for K-12 schools as well as universities in Virginia at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Live updates:

Northam said the percent positivity rate in Virginia continues to trend downward. By July, his administration aims to increase contact tracing.

Northern Virginia can move into Phase Two by this Friday, June 12.

All Virginia schools will open for students next year, but the experience will look different. Each school system will adjust their plans for their specific needs, Northam said.

Schools may offer in-person for pre-school through 3rd grade, and for ESOL students and students with disabilities, Northam said. Special education and child care for working families is currently allowed.

Schools will have to submit plans to the Virginia Department of Education to show how they’ll implement safety measures in classrooms, such as keeping desks 6 ft. apart, Northam said.

Virginia schools are required to give new instruction to students for the 2020-21 school year, and some learning will be online, some in-person.

In Phase Three, all students can have in-person learning but with strict safety measures. This may include staggering schedules. The plan does allow for individual school systems to be more strict with their learning plan as needed.

Phase One: Instruction is pre-dominantly remote, but in-person will be allowed for students with special needs.

Phase Two: Still mostly remote instruction, pre-K through 3rd grade and ESOL students can have in-person learning, and summer camps can be held in schools. (Most of Va. is in this phase now).

Phase Three: All students can learn in-person, with safety measures in place.

Remote learning options must be made available for students and staff who are higher risk, the Northam administration said.

Northam’s Chief of Staff Clark Mercer gave information on youth sports in Phase Two. Weight training without using shared equipment and practicing for football this summer is okay, Mercer said. Soccer training can also resume if students aren’t picking up and throwing the ball with their hands. Capacity limits indoors will be in place.

Northam closed with letting Virginia voters to know today is the last day to request an absentee ballot for the June 23rd election.

Background:

In-person classes in Virginia schools were shutdown on March 24. Northam later extended the executive order to close the school buildings for the remainder of the academic year. The executive order also closed recreational and entertainment businesses (such as theaters, bowling alleys, gyms, etc.) as well as personal services such as hair salons, tattoo studios, massage parlors, etc.

Now, most of Virginia is in Phase Two of the governor’s reopening plan, which means the businesses mentioned above have already partially reopened with safety measures in place, such as increased sanitization, mandatory masks, and limited capacity. Northern Virginia remains in Phase One, a delay in reopening that came at the request of local leaders in the region. Even so, with all the lifting restrictions, the governor has yet to specify a plan for education, until now.

Closing in-person classes brought its own challenges, particularly with internet access for all students. Proper training of teachers and website crashing also became an issue for Fairfax County, which had to consequently cancel its first week of distance learning back in mid-April.

While waiting to hear from the state on guidance for reopening schools, Loudoun County Public Schools shared three possible scenarios the county is preparing for fall 2020. However, School Superintendent Eric Williams said the 2020-21 academic year is contingent on the state’s reopening blueprint.

