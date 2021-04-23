Gov. Northam to ease COVID-19 restrictions on May 15

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — Since vaccinations are on the rise in Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam announced the state will begin easing mitigation measures starting May 15.

Northam said the Commonwealth may start operating with expanded capacity, including increasing indoor gatherings to 100 people and outdoor gatherings to 250 people, allowing entertainment venues and recreational sporting events to operate at 50% capacity and letting restaurants return to selling alcohol after midnight.

Northam said the state took targeted steps this week and will do more next month. “I’m optimistic that we will be able to take more steps in June. We’re aiming to significantly ramp up vaccinations, even further, and aim to reduce mitigation measure in June, hopefully all the way.”

More than half of Virginia’s adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and Northam is optimistic that children ages 12 and up will be able to receive a vaccine as early as this summer.

The Governor’s office released more information on the ease of restrictions beginning May 15 that can be found here.