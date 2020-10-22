Gov. Northam suffers broken hand while winterizing boat

Gov. Ralph Northam and area officials gathered at Ashland’s Carter Park to unveil the official new name of approximately 41 miles of trail through 7 localities, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 in Ashland, Va. The name is Fall Line Trail. (Joe Mahoney/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — It’s been less than a month since Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus. Now, he’s had more bad luck.

Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky confirmed to 10 On Your Side that the governor broke his hand while winterizing his boat over the weekend.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Northam was winterizing his skiff when the winch he was turning went backward and struck the back of his hand.

According to the report, the break is minor. On Tuesday, he got an X-ray at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center in Richmond. His hand is in a splint.

Latest Posts: