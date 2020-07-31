Gov. Northam signs legislation to bring more jobs into rural areas of Virginia

"This concept is all about bringing minds together to be able to share thoughts to talk about innovation and establishing new businesses"

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Governor Ralph Northam has signed legislation that will oversee and support research development in the Commonwealth.

This legislation established the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority. It will also support commercialization and bring in more jobs to the rural parts of Virginia. Northam said this legislation is about bringing people together to figure out the best interest for the Commonwealth.

Northam said, “This concept is all about bringing minds together to be able to share thoughts to talk about innovation and establishing new businesses. Something that is also important is how you find access to capital.”

Delegate Mark Sickles, an author of the bill, said that the new innovation authority will give the state a better platform to invest more into Virginians.

