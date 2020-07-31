CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Governor Ralph Northam has signed legislation that will oversee and support research development in the Commonwealth.
This legislation established the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority. It will also support commercialization and bring in more jobs to the rural parts of Virginia. Northam said this legislation is about bringing people together to figure out the best interest for the Commonwealth.
Northam said, “This concept is all about bringing minds together to be able to share thoughts to talk about innovation and establishing new businesses. Something that is also important is how you find access to capital.”
Delegate Mark Sickles, an author of the bill, said that the new innovation authority will give the state a better platform to invest more into Virginians.
MORE NEWS ON WDVM
- Gov. Northam signs legislation to bring more jobs into rural areas of Virginia
- Cooler temperatures arrive Friday
- Local coaches and athletes give reaction to FCPS’ decision to postpone Fall sports
- Record number of consumer financial protection complaints during pandemic
- Washington County Public School teachers are returning to empty classrooms
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App