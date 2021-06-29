Gov. Northam signs bills to make voting more accessible

RICHMOND (WDVM) — On Monday, Gov. Ralph Northam signed new legislation to expand voting access in the Commonwealth.

  • House Bill 1968 allows localities to provide in-person voting on Sundays.
  • HB 1921 allows individuals with physical disabilities the right to vote curbside, or outside of the polling place. However, during a state of emergency regarding public health, any voter is entitled to that same right.
  • HB 1888 requires election officers to begin counting all absentee ballots on Election Day. The bill also establishes various reforms to the current absentee ballot protocol, such as requiring localities to set up drop-off locations for ballots and more.

Northam joins several states across the nation with the goal of simplifying the voting process and making voting more accessible to all.

