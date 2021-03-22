Gov. Northam signs bill banning polystyrene foam

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam signed a new bill into legislation to eliminate the use of polystyrene foam, otherwise known as Styrofoam.

The bill, HB 1902, was introduced by Democrat Delegate Betsy Carr from Richmond, who fought for it for two years.

HB 1902 requires certain chain restaurants to stop using Styrofoam containers by July 1, 2023 and then will be applicable to all food vendors by July 1, 2025.

If a food vendor continues to use Styrofoam containers, it will be subject to a $50 fine for each day of violation.

Elly Boehmer, state director of Environment Virginia, said “By approving the bill, Governor Northam has recognized what most Virginians already know: a lot of waste comes from things we don’t need and we know we shouldn’t use, such as foam cups and take-out containers. This trash ends up in our open spaces and waterways, where it endangers wildlife. Polystyrene never breaks down, so it harms our environment for decades.”