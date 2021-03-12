Gov. Northam signs 80 bills passed during 2021 session into law

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) signs bills. In total, he has already signed 80 measures passed during the 2021 session. (Photo provided by Northam’s office)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam (D) has signed a wide range of measures passed during this year’s legislative session — 80 bills in total already– into law, his office announced Friday.

Legislation approved by Northam includes those that provide homeowners with protections against foreclosure, allows certain Virginia college students to receive financial aid no matter their citizenship status by 2022 and repeals the ban on abortion coverage on plans through the state’s health insurance exchange.

“These new measures will support working Virginians, boost civic engagement, and help us continue building a stronger, more inclusive Commonwealth,” Northam said in a statement.

Click here to find the full list of the legislation approved by the governor.

The governor also signed a bill moving all municipal elections from May to November in 2022. The measure was introduced by Sen. Lionell Spruill Sr. (D-Chesapeake) with the aim of boosting voter turnout for local elections.

“I am grateful to the General Assembly for their hard work on these important issues, and I am proud to sign these bills into law,” Northam continued.

A list of some of the measures Northam signed into law was provided by the governor’s office in a release Friday. You can find them, along with 8News’ previous coverage, below:

This story is developing. Check back for updates.